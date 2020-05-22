The Grady County Sheriff's Office is happy to announce the hiring of Shayne Melton as our newest School Resource Deputy. Deputy Melton will be the SRO for the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha.
Deputy Shayne Melton is a state-certified Peace Officer in the State of Oklahoma. He has served as a commissioned Peace Officer in and for the State of Oklahoma for 18 years. Deputy Melton is skilled at collaborating with municipal, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on law enforcement matters & multiagency incident management. Included in his professional experience are five years as a Supervisor.
Before coming to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Melton was with the District 6 District Attorney’s Office, in and for the State of Oklahoma, as a Special Victims Crimes Investigator and also served on the District 6 Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force. Before serving with the District Attorney’s Office, Deputy Melton was with the Chickasha Police Department as a Patrol Shift Supervisor and a Patrol Officer. Before being with the Chickasha Police Department, Deputy Melton was with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department in Lawton, Oklahoma. There, he served in various capacities as a Courthouse Deputy, Patrol Deputy, Patrol Supervisor, Criminal Investigations Division Investigator, Special Operations Division Investigator, and as the Division Supervisor of the Special Operations Division.
Deputy Melton is a graduate of both the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training’s (CLEET) Full-Time Peace Officer Academy and Reserve Peace Officer Academy. In addition to full-time Peace Officer certification, Deputy Melton has since attained both the Intermediate and Advanced Law Enforcement Certifications through CLEET.
Deputy Melton has received over 1,700 hours of law enforcement training. This has included certifications or specialized training in Law Enforcement Management, Reserve Academy Coordinator, Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Investigations, Death Investigations, DEA Narcotics Investigations, DEA Clandestine Laboratory Investigations, Marijuana Grow Investigations, Street Gang Investigations, Terrorism Crime Scene Investigations, Unlawful Alcohol Sales Investigations, Shooting Incident Reconstruction, Interviews & Interrogations, Statement Analysis, Canine Narcotic Operations, FBI Crisis Negotiations, and Rapid Response to Active Shooters. Deputy Melton also attended Cameron University, with a major in Criminal Justice.
Deputy Melton is a state-certified law enforcement Instructor. He has developed and presented accredited law enforcement training to federal, state, county, municipal, and tribal law enforcement. He has also conducted many public speaking presentations at businesses, churches, community organizations, colleges & public schools.
Throughout the course of his career, Deputy Melton has also assumed additional duties as an Internal Affairs Investigator, Tactical Team Operator, FBI trained Crisis Negotiator, and certified Narcotic Detection K-9 Handler. Deputy Melton is a native of Lawton, Oklahoma, but made Grady County his home 6 years ago. Deputy Melton is honored to continue his service to the citizens of Grady County as a member of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
