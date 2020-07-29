Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Shannon Springs Park will be closed to the public August 3 through August 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. During this time, employees from the City of Chickasha Parks & Recreation Department will be working on maintenance projects within the park.
One major project the Parks crews will be working on is removing trees designated as high risk. In 2014, the United States Department of Forestry did an assessment on the park and found 55 trees to be in the high-risk category. This category includes trees that are dead or dying and those that are unstable and within striking distance of people or property. These hazardous trees have the potential to cause property damage or personal injury in the event of a failure. By removing these trees, the City of Chickasha will mitigate the associated risk and provide a safe place for families to enjoy.
All other trees at the park will be trimmed. Crews will also be working on walking paths and cleaning other areas of the park to help improve the area for visitors.
Although the walking trails, picnic tables and other parks activities will be inaccessible, the pool will remain open.
