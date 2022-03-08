To permit or not to permit, that was the question at last night’s Chickasha City Council meeting.
DJ Jenks of Shakespeare Wine Company applied for a permit to build at 524 W. Kansas Ave.
There was one small hiccup. The address is 290 feet from two churches rather than the required 300 feet for a facility to manufacture and sell alcohol. However, both churches stated they had no objection to the facility. The council approved the permit unanimously.
Jenks said he and his wife were going to buy a winery in Oklahoma City. When those plans did not ferment, they decided to open their own business in Chickasha. Jenks said the proximity to the highway, the people in Chickasha and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma were all deciding factors in choosing the location.
Jenks said he plans to brand Shakespeare Wine Company as a Chickasha winery with a tasting room, charcuterie boards, art and events. The winery will have a patio and there is potential for an outdoor stage.
“It’s going to be a bit of a hangout with something fun for everybody,” Jenks said.
