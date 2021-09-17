Drivers can expect lane closures on SH-4 between SH-37 near Tuttle and the junction with I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike and the H.E. Turnpike Norman Spur near Bridge Creek in Grady County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 and continuing daily on weekdays through late October for resurfacing.
Initially, the four-lane segment of SH-4 between SH-37 and Rock Creek Rd. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. As work moves south, the two-lane segment of SH-4 between Rock Creek Rd. and the turnpike will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. The speed limit will also be reduced in the work zone. Drivers can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time.
While street intersections and driveways will remain open to traffic, motorists can expect very short, intermittent closures at various locations during asphalt pouring operations.
The more than $1 million contract for this project was awarded to Haskell Lemon Construction, of Oklahoma City.
