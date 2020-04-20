All lanes of east and westbound SH-37 will be closed between SH-92/4th St. and 5th St. in Tuttle beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Friday for rail crossing repair by Stillwater Central Railroad. Traffic will be detoured to SH-92 to US-62; then to US-81 to SH-37 in Minco. Drivers should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.
SH-37/Main St. closes near SH-92/4th St. in Tuttle beginning Tuesday
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation
