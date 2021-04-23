Chickasha residents can expect plenty of weather variety over the weekend.
Today, Grady County is included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Patchy drizzle is already falling in Chickasha with showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. NWS warns that some storms could be severe.
Chance of precipitation increases from 70% to 90% by this evening. Severe storms could include hail and damaging winds, but tornado risk is low, according to NWS.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday morning. By the afternoon, Chickasha residents can expect clear skies and a high of 71 degrees. The afternoon may be windy, with gusts up to 24 mph, according to NWS.
At the time of this report, Sunday is expected to be warm and sunny with a high of 81 degrees. Warm south wind will move through the area, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
