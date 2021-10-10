Tension was high in Grady County just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night.
At 7:04 p.m. a confirmed tornado was reported near Verden by the National Weather Service Hyper-Reach alerts. The severe storm moved through Anadarko and Chickasha before heading northeast. At the time of this report, no tornado was confirmed in the Chickasha area, though the area was hit with high winds and heavy rain.
At about 7:30 p.m., News 9 reported that wind speeds of 82 mph were recorded in Chickasha. Moreover, about 10,000 residents in Grady County were reported without power.
Around 8 p.m. the Chickasha Fire Department reported that they were aware of some flooding in Chickasha and encouraged residents to “turn around don’t drown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.