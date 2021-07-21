Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc. Lawton Law Center, along with the Altus Satellite office, provides direct legal services for senior citizens on civil legal problems through judicial of administrative representation., legal counseling, advice and community education.
Legal Aide will hold a community education talk at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Rush Springs Nutrition Center.
A staff attorney will talk about senior issues and will conduct a short question and answer session.
