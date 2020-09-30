A semi driver was injured after his truck hit a support bridge support beam on Tuesday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, the driver reached down for something in his vehicle, swerved, hit a guard rail and then crashed into a bridge support beam.
Donovan Pickett, 32, of Oklahoma City, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center. He was admitted with internal and leg injuries.
The collision occurred at mile marker 70 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Ninnekah. The outside lane was closed for three and a half hours as multiple agencies responded to the scene.
