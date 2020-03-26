A second positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grady County, according to daily updates from the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSHD).
The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported one week ago on March 19.
OSHD reported 248 new cases in the state and two additional deaths, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 to seven.
The most recent deaths were out of Cleveland County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
Today, Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Owatta and Sequoyah Counties had their first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
OSHD noted in their report that the increase in testing is likely related to the increase in confirmed cases.
OSHD operated two testing sites in Kay (32 specimens) and Pittsburg (16 specimens) Counties. These tests are currently being processed, according to OSHD.
The health department reminded the public it is crucial to follow the recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19, such as Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order. “Safer at Home” advises vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30. Moreover, nonessential businesses in counties with at least once positive case of COVID-19 will temporarily close until April 30.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the public stay home, practice social distancing and for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.
For more information and daily updates, visit: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.