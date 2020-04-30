Second Chickasha resident dies from COVID-19

Chickasha lost another resident to COVID-19.
Earlier today, the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily situation update reported a second death in Grady County.
The Covid Data Dashboard was later updated to reflect the statuses of counties and cities, showing two deaths in Chickasha.
The resident was a man between the ages of 50 and 64, according to OSDH’s report. No other information is available at this time.
The first death in Grady County was a Chickasha man in the 65 and older age group, reported by OSDH on April 15.
Otherwise, Chickasha shows 13 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries.
In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 11 recoveries. In Cyril, there remains two cases and one recovery. There is still one case in Rush Springs and one case in Minco.
In Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, there are 17 cases and 11 recoveries.
Grady County currently has 36 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 22 recoveries and two deaths, as of April 30.
Today, the OSDH reported 3,618 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 222 total deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.