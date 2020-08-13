The Blessing Box at 1323 Missouri Ave. has gained a bigger, taller, three-tiered neighbor.
This box includes a cabinet each for books, cereal and hygiene products. Those who are in need or who are able to donate to these categories may “give a bit” or “take a bit.”
Heidi Harrison is the coordinator for both Blessing Boxes. The first box is a giving and taking site for food and clothing. Harrison had already planned to add a book box. She learned there are residents who struggle to pay for hygiene products. Moreover, boxes of cereal require more space than is available in the first box. The solution was to add a box for these categories.
Harrison is also accepting donations for her winter coat project. Coats and hoodies may be dropped off on the porch at 1323 Missouri Ave. In October, Harrison said she will hang these coats along Grande Ave. The coats will include an inspirational message, Harrison said. Those in need of a coat or hoodie will be welcome to take what they need.
Harrison said the Chickasha community has been very generous with donations to these projects. She already has about 25 coats.
Harrison has become known for her projects to help those in need, including the homeless in the area. She also donates to similar charity groups in surrounding areas.
