A search party has been organized for an Anadarko woman with brain cancer who has been missing since last Thursday.
The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Dawn Sherrill, 55, on July 22. She was last seen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Family and friends have posted updates on Sherrill’s Facebook. They announced that an organized search would take place this Saturday.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. on July 31 at Anadarko First Baptist Church. For safety concerns, each vehicle will need at least one “looker” and one driver. Volunteers will be accepted all day, though no search assignments will be given after 7 p.m.
Each vehicle will be assigned a search area, four square miles in urban areas and five square miles in rural areas. Volunteers may complete as many assignments as they have time and energy to commit, according to the post.
Volunteers will be looking for unmarked pull offs, dead end roads, bridges over creeks and ravines, broken vegetation and damaged fencing.
Sherill was last seen wearing tan capri pants, grey shoes and a smokey grey scrub top that says “Anadarko Vet.” She may be driving a red and black 2007 Ford F-150 with an Oklahoma license plate DLN579.
The alert said Sherrill was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and has undergone brain surgery. She may be disoriented, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about Sherrill is asked to contact local authorities and/or call 580-504-0054 or 580-367-0312.
