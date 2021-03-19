The City of Chickasha is continuing their search for a new city manager.
Mayor Chris Mosley is currently serving as the interim city manager, as per city charter.
Mosley said he has been working “dark to dark” in his dual role.
City staff have reviewed about 10 applicants thus far. Some applicants had no city manager experience or did not have experience with a city of Chickasha’s size.
Anadarko’s City Manager, Kenneth Corn, was a promising candidate. However, Corn opted to continue serving the City of Anadarko.
Chickasha’s current housing market has been another hurdle in the hiring process. There is a lack of appropriate housing for someone in the city manager position. The city manager would be required to move to Chickasha within a reasonable time frame, as per contract.
The search is still on, Mosley said.
Former Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt, resigned from the role on Jan. 19, 2020. He was hired for the position in May 2017.
