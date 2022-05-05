The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma is thrilled to welcome elementary students back to campus this summer for free tutoring in reading. Senior elementary and early childhood education majors studying the instruction of literacy at Science & Arts will serve as tutors.
The one-on-one tutoring sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday morning from June 7 through July 19, with the exception of July 5 in observation of Independence Day. Children will be selected in the order in which applications are received. Parents are asked to make a commitment to have the children at each tutoring session by 9:15 a.m. and pick them up promptly at 10:15 a.m.
The program is open to students from kindergarten through seventh grade and focuses on enhancing student success through individualized reading and writing instruction. Parent-teacher-student conferences are scheduled during the final tutoring session, and the student is included in the conference.
For more information and to apply, contact McElroy at 405-574-1219 or lmcelroy@usao.edu.
