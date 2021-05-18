Once again recognized for its leadership in creating a positive environment for employees and students, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma received a Certified Healthy Campus designation for the fourth year in a row.
This year, Science & Arts again reached the “Excellence” category, meaning the institution scored at least 60 points for its health and wellness programs based on a set of 10 criteria.
“This certification highlights all the ways that Science & Arts adds values to our community beyond simply providing an excellent education,” said Nancy Hughes, dean of students. “We were scored across 10 categories that gauged everything from alignment with the mission of higher education to cultural competency to theory and evidence-based practices in mental health, safety and other health subjects. Being listed in the highest category shows just how effective our health and wellness programs are.”
Created in 2011 as a subgroup of Certified Healthy Oklahoma, the Certified Healthy Campus program recognizes both public and private post-secondary campuses and career technology centers that provide health and wellness services to their faculty, staff and students. Through healthier environments, campuses can support better personal choices and positive behavior modification, in addition to policy adoption and implementation.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma began in 2003 as a collaborative initiative between the Oklahoma Turning Point Council, Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma State Department of Health. This free, voluntary statewide certification, challenges all Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco-free, as well as implementing policies to create healthier environments throughout our state. It includes separate certificationsfor businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, restaurants, schools and early childhood programs.
For more information, contact Hughes at (405) 574-1330 or nhughes@usao.edu
