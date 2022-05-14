Once again recognized for its leadership in creating a positive environment for employees and students, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma received a Certified Healthy Campus designation for the fifth year in a row.
This year, Science & Arts again reached the “Excellence” category, meaning the institution scored at least 60 points for its health and wellness programs based on a set of 10 criteria.
“It is a tremendous honor to receive this certification for another year because it highlights the ways Science & Arts adds value to our community beyond our stellar academics,” said Nancy Hughes, associate vice president for student services and human resources. “Scored across 10 categories that gauged everything from alignment with the mission of higher education, cultural competency to theory and evidence-based practices in mental health, to safety and other health subjects, we achieved high marks across the board. Being ranked in the highest category shows just how effective our health and wellness programs are.”
Created in 2011 as a subgroup of Certified Healthy Oklahoma, the Certified Healthy Campus program recognizes both public and private post-secondary campuses and career technology centers that provide health and wellness services to their faculty, staff and students. Through healthier environments, campuses can support better personal choices and positive behavior modification, in addition to policy adoption and implementation.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma began in 2003 as a collaborative initiative between the Oklahoma Turning Point Council, Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma State Department of Health. This free, voluntary statewide certification, challenges all Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco-free, as well as implementing policies to create healthier environments throughout our state. It includes separate certificationsfor businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, restaurants, schools and early childhood programs.
For more information, contact Hughes at (405) 574-1330 or nhughes@usao.edu.
