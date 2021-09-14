As one of its newest efforts to grow support for both the institution itself and the surrounding community, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma has established a new program of “Cornerstone Partners,” which uses the strength of Science & Arts Athletics to drive brand awareness for four key businesses who help sustain the university.
Each of the Cornerstone community partners has committed to a three-year investment in the project, so when all four have fulfilled their obligations it will generate almost $200,000 for Science & Arts Athletics. Participating businesses will receive primary marketing, branding, advertising and community service support in athletics communications, as well as hosting opportunities and naming rights for various athletic sponsorship events.
Beyond purely financial considerations, the program will also heavily focus on increasing the university’s community service efforts, connecting student-athletes with opportunities to give back around the city of Chickasha.
“This sponsorship model is something we crafted using concepts and strategies that larger athletic programs employ, except scaled to fit Science & Arts’ capacities and adapted to this school’s distinctive atmosphere,” said JP Audas, vice president for development. “We have already seen a lot of interest in this program, having secured commitments for three of the four Cornerstone Partners we are seeking. We are enormously thankful for the support of Chicken Express, Standley Systems and the USAO Foundation!”
Science & Arts has a long history of athletic success and currently competes in 13 NAIA sports. The student-athletes who study at Science & Arts not only hone their physical skills under award-winning coaches, the university’s exceptionally talented faculty help them develop their minds in both their chosen field of study and through Science & Arts’ interdisciplinary studies curriculum, which is required of all students.
