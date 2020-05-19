School attendance program ‘rolls on’ despite COVID-19 obstacles

Funeral service for Arthur "Hoppy" Dwight Hargus will be at 2:00 PM Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha, OK. Pastor Lynn Walker will officiate. Hoppy was born the son of Arthur "Poss" Raymond Hargus and Ruth (Reed) Hargus on December 16, 1950 in Cement, OK. He passed fr…