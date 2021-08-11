Those visiting First National Bank & Trust of Tuttle can learn more about the city with the swipe of a phone.
The new facility features an interactive art show, the Tuttle Then and Now Gallery, which uses QR codes and photography to draw in the viewer.
Throughout the building, there are more than 40 large scale photographs ranging from Mr. and Mrs. Tuttle’s wedding photo to a bird’s eye view of Braum’s Dairy Farm cattle taken by drone.
In the bottom right hand corner of each piece is a QR code. By scanning the code with a phone camera, users can open a web page that tells the story behind each photo.
The viewer must be ready to do a little time travel—from the late 1800s up to the present day. There are colorful stories about prominent figures in Tuttle’s history as well as everyday sights that are special to the northern Grady County town.
The project is not simply a photographic museum of Tuttle, however. Creative license has been taken in some instances—and properly acknowledged.
For example, one image appears to be a sepia-aged photo of a grave marker at Silver City Cemetery. When the viewer pulls up the page from the QR code, they learn the image gone back in time thanks to the magic of photo editing.
Randy Talley said the team worked for months compiling the visual story that goes back as far as the late 1800s up to the present day. Five historians, three historical societies and six photographers each had a hand in bringing the project to life.
The Tuttle Historical Society were a great resource, and they knew the value of their treasures. Rather than loaning the photos to Talley, he went directly to them with a scanner in tow.
The residents of Tuttle also lent their keen eyes for the project. Every year, the bank has a photo contest for their calendar. Some of these photos have taken their rightful place in the exhibit.
Shannon Christian, Manager of the First National Bank & Trust of Tuttle, said she looks forward to giving tours to schools, churches and other groups in town.
First National Bank of Tuttle will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Visitors can take a tour of the Tuttle Then and Now Gallery, enjoy refreshments from food trucks, win door prizes and learn about promotions for new customers.
Tuttle First National Bank is located at 5335 E. Highway 37 in Tuttle.
