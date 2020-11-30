Chickasha residents can help ensure every child has a present this Christmas.
Santa’s Workshop has provided presents for children in Grady County and surrounding communities for nearly 40 years. Each child in the program receives one big and one small present thanks to the generosity of local residents.
There are several ways for residents to give this year. Information about applying for assistance from Santa's Workshop is also below.
Collection Boxes
Santa’s Workshop has collection boxes at several businesses in Chickasha where residents may donate new, unwrapped gifts: A&E Grill, Alexander Eats, AT&T, BJ’s, Chicken Express, Crazy 8 Cafe, CVS, Eagle’s Lodge, Factory Connection, Interurban, J&W Gril, Jake’s Rib, Jeannie’s Place, Layla’s Yogurt Shop, Marzio’s and Richard’s Auto Doctor.
Santa’s Workshop is seeking toys for all ages, infant through 17-years-old. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Toys must not be replicas of guns (except large Nerf guns), knives or violent video games.
All donations are used to help families in Grady County and surrounding. Santa’s Workshop is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and all contributions are tax deductible.
Santa’s Toy Run
Residents can load up their sleigh—whether that’s a car, motorcycle or truck—and help deliver toys to a drop-off location.
At noon on Dec. 12, participants will bring a new, unwrapped toy and meet at the Grady County Fairgrounds. The ride will depart the fairgrounds at 1 p.m. and parade through town to the CVS/AT&T parking lot on S. 4th St. in Chickasha.
Those who can’t participate in the ride but who would like to contribute may meet in the CVS/AT&T parking lot to volunteer in taking the donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. AT&T will be providing a food truck for snacks.
After the Santa’s Toy Run and drop-off event, the Eagles Lodge will host a fundraising dinner with entertainment.
Santa’s Workshop Store and Applications
Santa’s Workshop will be located at 3001 W. Grand Ave. The shop will be open Dec. 14 through Dec. 17. Shopping is by appointment only. Those who are seeking assistance may contact Peggy Hammond at 405-487-8020 or Deanna Ellis at 405-222-8321 for an application.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Department of Human Services will not be distributing applications this year.
Applicants may receive services from only one organization: Santa’s Workshop, Salvation Army, youth services, churches or civic organizations in Grady County.
