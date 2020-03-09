Salvation Army seeks to provide ‘Pathways of Hope’ to families in need

The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties is offering program to help families escape of the cycle of poverty.
The program is called Pathways of Hope. There are currently two families in the program, with one nearing completion. The Salvation Army meets with the families individually, once a week.
Meetings are led by Lt. David Brittle and his wife Lt. Amanda Brittle, both community officers at the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties.
Families learn how to budget their daily expenses and which bills to prioritize. Brittle said the management at Williams Foods has allowed the Salvation Army to bring participants to the store for a hands on lesson in making their grocery dollars stretch. There are also lessons in parenting and other practical skills. Brittle said another goal is to get families off government assistance.
The Salvation Army has partnered with the Life Skills Institute (LSI) in Chickasha to find these families. LSI has a similar program, however the LSI families live at the LSI facility and there are different qualifications. Brittle said LSI has recommended families that do not qualify for their program, to the Salvation Army program.
Brittle said that while the Salvation Army is excited about Pathways of Hope, funding is an issue. The Salvation Army is currently looking at fundraisers for the program, such as a Christmas in July fundraiser.
He said if the Pathways of Hope program grows enough, the Salvation Army may be able to provide an after school program. Vetted supervisors monitor the children in the family program. This could build a path for the after school program, where children can be supervised a few days a week. Perhaps on an alternate day not offered by other after school programs.
The Salvation Army is seeking donations to help Pathways of Hope gain traction. Brittle said the Salvation Army is interested in finding donors willing to sponsor a Pathways of Hope family.
The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties offers aid to families in need in the form of food, clothing, household items and utilities. They accept donations at their location at 2402 S. 16th St. in Chickasha.
Brittle said funds donated to the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties stay in the community. In January 2020, the local Salvation Army gave $4,828 in direct services through clothing, household items, food boxes and utility assistance, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.