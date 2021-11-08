Due to ongoing pandemic poverty, some families in Grady and Caddo Counties face the threat of eviction.
With the community’s help, the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties hope to help families keep their homes for the holidays.
Since the pandemic began, the Salvation Army has provided $24,605.42 in rent and utility assistance to Grady and Caddo County residents. Moreover, they have given 697 food boxes and 85 emotional and spiritual care sessions. Now, the Salvation Army is dusting off the red kettles and gearing up for the giving season.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season will kick off at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at William’s Grocery in Chickasha.
Those who would like to join the bell-ringer team may enlist at www.registertoring.com. Volunteers can register as an individual, with a group or ring virtually. In Chickasha, Anadarko and Newcastle, volunteers may ring at Atwoods, Homeland Grocery, the post office, Walmart or William’s Grocery.
While the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have accepted cash since 1891, the charity has kept up with innovations in digital money. The kettles also accept donations via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Pay Pal and Venmo. Moreover, for the first time this year, donations can be made through cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Donors can also ask Amazon’s Alexa to donate, just say “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army” and then specify the amount. Donors can also donate by texting “KETTLES” TO 91999.
Donors may sign up for a one-time or monthly donation at give.salvationarmyusa.org.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, the Salvation Army is preparing for an increase of requests for service this holiday season,” Lt. Bobby McFarland, said. “With the public’s generosity, the Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
