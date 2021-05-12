The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady Counties is pleased to announce the completed remodel of the building’s first floor, which will allow for additional office and children’s programming space.
Sergeants Bryan and Tracy Brinlee and the local Advisory Board invites the community to join them and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Open House this coming Friday.
The open house will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the ribbon cutting is at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be provided.
“We look forward to showing the community the remodeled facility and meeting our partners. We are excited to open our doors and show everyone what they are supporting,” Brinlee said.
