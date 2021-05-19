The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties celebrated the remodel of their Chickasha location with a ribbon cutting on May 14.
A five-piece band from the Salvation Army divisional headquarters played outside the building, located at 2402 S. 16th St., across the street from Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center.
Sergeants Bryan and Tracy Brinlee, the local advisory board and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce hosted the open house.
Alan Grimes, formerly Lt. Grimes with the Salvation Army, was at the open house to see the building’s new look. Grimes initially found the building in 2016 and helped with the moving in process.
Tracy said the first floor has undergone a total overhaul with new walls, paint, carpet, doors, trim desks, lights, updated children’s space, panel breakers and more.
There is also a new sound system in the chapel, which has retained its “Chickasha purple” accent wall.
Adjacent to the food pantry and clothes closet is the newly remodeled social services office, which is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tracy said the Salvation Army will be opening a service unit in Anadarko in order to serve the Caddo County area. Those who need services may make an appointment by calling the Chickasha office at 405-224-5647.
Appointment times may be made for the first two Thursdays of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
