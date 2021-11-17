The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties held a Kettle Kick-off at Williams Foods on Friday, Nov. 12.
Lt. Crystal and Bobby McFarland said they are excited to begin the giving season in the community. This year, the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties has a Christmas Goal of $117,500. These funds will go towards year-round programs that will help Grady and Caddo County residents. Some examples include youth programs, community activities, summer camp, Social Service Assistance programs and more.
“We were also able to recognize our first business donation from Bank of Commerce and our first organization donation from Chickasha Kiwanis. We also were blessed to have the Mayor Chris Mosley give us our ceremonious first donation! We cannot wait to continue to raise funds throughout the Christmas Season to help Do The Most Good for those in Grady & Caddo Counties!”
