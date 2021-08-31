The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties have deployed Lt. Bobby McFarland of Chickasha to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
McFarland left from Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning along with three other crews from Oklahoma. The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties posted a video of the vans departing on their Facebook. In addition to physical needs, the faith-based organization will provide emotional and spiritual care.
Crews from Oklahoma and Arkansas will join the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster team.
Mobile feeding units and crews will spend the next two weeks providing water, cleanup kits, food and shelter supplies, according to a news release.
In addition to McFarland from Chickasha, crews from Oklahoma City, Enid, Ardmore, Lawton, Altus, Tulsa and Hot Springs, Arkansas will be traveling to the hardest hit areas of Louisiana.
To help support the Salvation Army in their efforts, donors may make contributions at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).
According to the Salvation Army, monetary donations are ideal during disasters such as hurricane relief efforts. Crews may purchase exactly what is needed while supporting local businesses in the affected area.
Bobby and his wife Crystal McFarland took the lead as Lieutenants at the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counites in June 2021. Since that time, the couple have helped to expand the charity’s efforts in Caddo County, initiated more children’s activities and already begun the application process for Angel Tree recipients. Please see the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo County Facebook for more information about their ongoing efforts in the local community.
