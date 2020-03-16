SaltCreek Casino will be closed for the near future.
Due to growing concerns and strategies taken to slow down and stop the Coronavirus pandemic, Chickasaw Nation owned casinos, including SaltCreek will be shut down down at midnight and will be closed until March 31.
"The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at SaltCreek Casino, we have determined it is in the best interest of our patrons and employees to temporarily close the casino in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus," the press release said.
According to the press release, information can be found at https://www.saltcreekcasino.com/news-and-media/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.