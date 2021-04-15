National Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24.
Participate in take back day, by cleaning out your medicine and safely disposing of those un-needed or expired meds. It is so important to safely dispose of these medications to avoid medications getting into the wrong hands or even our pets consuming them. Don’t flush, to keep our water clean.
As we are still facing Covid concerns, we understand if you do not feel safe visiting one of the disposal sites below. Instead you can follow the FDA step by step guidelines which, makes it easy to safely dispose of these medications in the safety of your home. Follow the steps below.
Please check with the pharmacy to make sure that there lobby is open, before you head out the door.
Cedar Springs Pharmacy: 5310 E. Highway 37, Tuttle, OK 73089
Chickasha Clinic Pharmacy: 2224 W. Iowa, Chickasha, OK 73018
Grand Care Pharmacy: 2103 W. Iowa Chickasha, OK 73018
Liberty Drug Pharmacy: 315 W. Chickasha Ave., Chickasha, OK 73018
Tuttle Police Department: 4 SE 2ND St. Tuttle, OK 73089
Chickasha Police Department
2001 W. Iowa Ave.
Chickasha, OK 73018
Or
Grady County Sheriff’s Office
302 N. 3rd
Chickasha, OK 73018
Red Rock Partnership for Success grant is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. For more information on the Red Rock Partnership for Success Grant please contact Jenna Cansler at 405-808-1272 or visit our website at www.redrockrpc.com. Also, for more information regarding the DEA’s National Take Back Day, you can visit takebackday.dea.gov.
