Rush Springs Watermelon Festival cancelled

The 2020 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival has been cancelled.
The Rush Springs Lions Club announced the cancelation on Monday, citing the advisories made by the CDC and local health officials due to the spread of COVID-19.
Held every second Saturday in August at Jeff Davis Park for the last 75 years, the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is a tradition for Grady County residents.
“It is truly heartbreaking to make this announcement. For the overall well being of our community, it is felt this is the best and safest decision,” the Rush Springs Lions Club stated on their Facebook page.
The Lions Club said those who purchased tickets for Queen Night in 2020, would be entitled to enter and vote in 2021. Vendors are being offered full credit for the 2021 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival.
“This is not just a difficult situation for Rush Springs, but the entire state of Oklahoma, the United States and the entire world. Please accept our apologies as we know this has an impact on many. This is a decision that had to be made sooner than later. Thank you all for your cooperation and patience.
