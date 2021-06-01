Rush Springs native, Johnnie Davidson, graduated from the Oklahoma School for the Blind on May 20, 2021.
After graduation, he plans to work at the Tractor Supply in Duncan.
He is the son of Tommy Davidson.
This year’s graduating class also includes Johnnie Davidson of Rush Springs, Nathan England of Jenks, Morgan Hudson of Kansas, Joseph Rodriguez of Fletcher, Levi Smith of Collinsville and Austin Wade of Edmond.
“We had an extraordinary group of seniors,” Rita Echelle, OSB superintendent, said. “Through this year of adversity, they persevered and accomplished so much. They were flexible in their mode of education whether it was in-person or virtual and completed their high school education.
“I am proud of each and every student in the senior class of 2021. I know they will be productive members of society in years to come.”
This year’s commencement had a special treat for the students and staff. The keynote speaker was Class of 1971 Alumnus Jane Thomas. It has been 50 years since she walked the halls as a student and knows their hopes and their fears.
She urged OSB graduates to build lives that include joy, success and fulfillment. She encouraged them to be examples in society so people will know about blind people and what they can do.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), a state agency, which assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
OSB was founded in 1897 at Fort Gibson as a private school for children who are blind or visually impaired. Over the past 100 years, the school has provided education programs at no charge for thousands of students with visual disabilities, from students who attend school on campus to those served through outreach programs for families, public school teachers and communities statewide.
