A Rush Springs man is being held at the Grady County Jail on a $100,000 bond after he was accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.
John Eric Christopher Jones, 42, was brought in for questioning by Rush Springs Police after he was picked up by Chickasha Police on a Grady County Warrant on May 2.
According to court documents, Jones had spent two nights in bed with the child. Jones denied some of the allegations against him but admitted to inappropriately touching the child, according to the affidavit.
A physical exam of the child showed evidence of sexual assault, the incident report said.
