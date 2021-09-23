After five decades of BBQ excellence, Roy and Clara Bryant, owners of Roy’s Bar-B-Q, have decided to retire.
The couple posted a letter on the restaurant’s entrance at 309 W. Missouri Ave.
“It has been our great pleasure to welcome and serve so many guests and friends since we opened in 1970,” the letter said. “We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we have.”
At this time, they are evaluating whether other family members are interested in continuing the business.
Roy’s Bar-B-Q homestyle, made-from-scratch meals have become Chickasha favorites.
