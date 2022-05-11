A candy shop trailer with unique sweets is coming to Chickasha this Saturday.
The Rock Island Candy Co. grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the corner of 8th St. and Grand Ave. on Saturday, May 14 in Chickasha.
The trailer has several flavors of cotton candy—including Mexican chocolate and Alien Fluff Sour Watermelon. Their themed gummy packs include “Prehistoric Mix” and “Fairytale Mix.”
Kids of all ages may want to try the “Blind Box,” which comes with a mystery toy, such as a Japanese-style or sensory toy.
Lora Gerstner and her daughter Ally have been at the helm of Rock Island Candy Co., while her husband, T.J. has played a supporting role in the background.
Lora and Ally have performed their own market research to find unique treats with a wide appeal. Family friends and Ally’s classmates have taste-tested the sweets. Ally also designed the artwork on the custom-built candy trailer.
Lora said she and Ally, who is a high school student, wanted to open a business. Previously, Chickasha did not have a candy store, especially for those looking to satisfy a novelty-sweet-tooth.
The new business first opened online in February this year. Rock Island Candy Co. has had pop-up shops at events in Chickasha. In April, they had sweets for sale at the Bookstore on the Corner’s Independent Book Store Day. On June 4, the Rock Island Candy Co. trailer will be at Relay for Life in Downtown Chickasha.
The Rock Island Candy Co. trailer will be at the corner of 8th St. and Grand Ave. on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless they have booked another event. Candy fans may check the Rock Island Candy Co. Facebook and Instagram for updates.
At the grand opening on May 14, there will be a raffle for a 397-piece Creator Lego set. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. The winner must respond to a contact attempt within five minutes or the next entry will be drawn. The winner must be able to pick up the prize in person no later than 5 p.m.
