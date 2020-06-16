Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride, Oklahoma Food Truck Championship slated for October

The Rock Island Depot in Chickasha will be bustling with activity the first weekend of October.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved three events which will be held in downtown Chickasha this fall.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council will hold the Rock Island Arts Festival Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. The festival will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 3, and noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. Along with art, performances and children’s activities, the event will include a wine and brewery tasting event.
The wheels are also in motion for the Rock Island Ride to take place in the morning on Oct. 3. This fundraising event brings in local and out of town riders, according to city documents. The event raises funds for local charity organizations.
Also on Oct. 3, the 3rd Annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The food trucks will be set up on Chickasha Ave. between 4th and 1st. Street. Last year, food trucks from around the state offered a variety of food for hungry festival-goers and bike riders.
More information about these events to come.
