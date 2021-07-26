Application forms for the 13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival (RIAF) 2021 are available on the website www.rockislandartsfestival.org.
Festival activities are Fri. – Sun., Oct. 1-3, 2021 and are held in the beautiful and historic Train Depot area of downtown Chickasha, OK on east Chickasha Avenue.
There are no fees to enter or park, and all the live entertainment performances are free, too.
Visit the website www.rockislandartsfestival.org to obtain an application OR request one via email at director@rockislandartsfestival.org OR call (405) 274-7547 or (405) 905-2350. Applications are also available at 1301 S. 7th Street in Chickasha at select times.
Credit card payments may be made via PayPal at www.rockislandartsfestival.org or by calling Sue at (405) 274-7547.
Mail completed applications and fees to: CAAC/RIAF, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023-0505. Applications may also be faxed to 270-913-9226.
The deadline to reserve a space at the Rock Island Arts Festival is Sun., Aug. 1. Any application postmarked or received after Aug. 1, will incur a $20 late fee.
Vendor space is limited so applicants are encouraged to make reservations early. No refunds are made after Aug. 1.
All vendors are to supply their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, extension cords and lights.
For questions, email director@rockislandartsfestival.org or call 405-274-7547.
Again this year, the Rock Island Arts Festival is pleased to have other major events held in conjunction with the Festival activities, including the 4th annual ‘Oklahoma Food Truck Championship’ Competition and Chickasha’s ‘Rock Island Ride’ charity bicycle event, a car show, and others to be announced.
Need a place to stay during the Festival? RIAF’s Hotel Sponsor for 2021 is Fairfield Inn & Suites. The RIAF has secured a discounted rate of $99 if rooms are booked by September 10, 2021. There are a limited number of rooms available at this rate, so book now. This rate is available from Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2021. Visit the rockislandartsfestival.org website and follow the link to make a reservation.
The RIAF is a multi-faceted, family-friendly arts event organized and facilitated by the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) each fall since 2009.
In March 2019, the Chickasha Area Arts Council was honored by having its 10th annual ‘Rock Island Arts Festival’ recognized as Chickasha’s ‘Event of the Year for 2018’ by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a local 501c3 non-profit, all volunteer organization. Contributions made to the CAAC, RIAF and its other programs may be tax-deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.