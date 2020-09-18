Ride Your Bike to the Library Day is Sept. 24

Sept. 24 is Ride Your Bike to the Library Day, so ride to the Chickasha Public Library located at 527 W Iowa Ave Chickasha Ok 73018, anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Learn about bike safety for young and old with a police officer. The bike safety activities will be set up in the First Presbyterian parking lot across the street from the library. Library staff will enjoy the day on the front lawn. We’ll have books to check out, you can apply for a library card, and enter a drawing to win a free book.
We’d love to tell you all about what we’re doing such as zoom classes for healthy living and upcoming kid’s virtual activities. The Friends of the Library are joining us too. They will enjoy the day in the back parking lot with used books for sale and drawings for free books.
