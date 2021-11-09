Rhythmic Circus
The Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series is excited to welcome Rhythmic Circus back to Chickasha and the University of Science & Arts campus. This 12-member music and tap dance ensemble will get audiences into the mood of the season with their sensational show “Holiday Shuffle,” Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on a wildly imaginative, “not-so-silent night” the whole family can celebrate together.
 
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60+, free for K-12 students and available at usao.edu/dwpas.

