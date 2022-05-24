Grady Memorial Hospital has announced that Dr. Don Hess, M.D., will retire.
Hess has treated patients at Five Oaks Family Medical Clinic for 50 years, according to Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO.
A come and go reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 in the USAO Ballroom.
Everyone is invited to attend the event. No RSVP is required.
The USAO Ballroom is located on the University of Science and Arts campus at 1727 W. Alabama Ave.
