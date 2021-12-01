Four local fire departments and the Resurrection House received the green light for about $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Grady County Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the county’s ARPA fund applicants.
The Resurrection House, which provides meals and shelter to the local homeless, will use about $1.2 million to build a new dorm for male residents and two dorms for families. This proposed structure will be built on the grounds of the Life Skills Institute. The Resurrection House’s female population will be housed within the Life Skills Institute. The new shelter will include a laundry room and chapel, as stated in a previous article.
The remainder will go to Grady County, Chickasha, Tuttle and Bridge Creek Fire Departments. The fire departments applied for equipment updates, including new radios and AEDs. Commissioner Michael Walker advised the board to prioritize the county’s first responders.
David Floyd and Lynn Diver are Grady County’s legal consultants regarding the allocation of the ARPA funds.
Grady County was allocated a total of $10.8 million. The county received the first $5.4 million this summer. After the distribution to the fire departments and Resurrection House, the county has just under $2.5 million of the first half of ARPA funds. The second half is expected to drop in June 2022, Floyd said.
In September, the county allocated about $1.3 million in ARPA funds to Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH). The hospital requested the funds for staffing needs, retention bonuses and increased pay to attract new hires at GMH. As a result of the pandemic, the rural hospital has struggled to compete with nearby, metro hospitals that typically pay more.
GMH has applied for additional ARPA funds for covid-related expenses. Other applicants include Rural Water District #6, the Grady County Health Department and the Grady County Fairgrounds. These applications will be discussed further at future meetings.
The Resurrection House may qualify for a federal grant to cover some of the cost of the new shelter. The ARPA funds would be distributed via purchase orders. Excess funds would be distributed to other ARPA projects within the county.
