In response to the recent hardships to local restaurants, The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and Chickasha Economic Development Council will be teaming up to offer "Restaurant Bingo" starting Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.
"A local restaurant contacted me with this idea, and it seems like a great way to build community support for local restaurants that have suffered a 75 to 90 percent decrease in sales since this pandemic started," says Cassandra Ersland, Chamber President.
Bingo cards with local restaurants listed on them will be available through the Chamber and EDC's social media. Residents can print cards off and then play an edited version of traditional Bingo by buying from local restaurants that are offering curbside, To-Go or delivery service. By patronizing one of the participating restaurants, players can mark that space on the card, keeping their receipts(minimum of $20 must be spent) as proof of purchase.
Once the card has at least eight squares marked off (in any order), players can mail their completed cards and receipts to the Chamber/EDC office: 221 W. Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018. They can also email or use social media to show they have completed Bingo. More details will be available on social media. There will be three drawings every day in April and each winner will receive $100 worth of gift certificates from the local restaurants. Winners are encouraged to wait to use their gift certificates until after dining restrictions have been waived. The EDC will purchase these gift certificates from the various restaurants immediately with over $10,000 in gift certificates being given away in April. This promotion may continue longer than just a month, depending upon the need.
Jim Cowan, Director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council stated, "We are confident that our community here in Chickasha will support our local restaurants and we will look at possibly expanding this promotion to our retail shops soon".
