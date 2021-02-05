OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that will increase the number of authorized driver testing exam locations has been presented in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, is the author of House Bill 2465, which would allow certain locations, approved by the Department of Public Safety (DPS), to be proctors for the written examination for applicants for Class A, B, C or D licenses and for endorsements.
“Over the last year we have seen an almost unbelievable increase in wait times for individuals trying to take their driver exams,” Lowe said. “These wait times are a burden for those seeking to take the test, parents of new drivers, our tag agencies and DPS. My bill seeks to relieve some of the backlog we are currently seeing and ensure that we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.”
HB 2465 states that approved locations for the written exams could include local school districts, The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, or institutions of higher education. It goes on to state that certified driver education instructors (operators or employees of commercial driver training schools, or instructors employed by any Oklahoma school district) are eligible to apply to be designated examiners of DPS for administering the driving skills portion of Class D exams to anyone who has been issued a learner permit.
“Allowing our schools, particularly our technical schools, to administer the written tests, and in some cases the driving skills portion of Class D exams, should go a long way to reducing wait times and getting new drivers on the road more quickly,” added Lowe. “Shifting the burden of some of these tests will also allow those needing to renew licenses to get that done faster. Additionally, this bill will help drivers needing CDLs get those appointments. With less DPS resources being used for new drivers, it frees up appointment slots for these CDL drivers and helps keep our businesses up and running. Everyone wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.