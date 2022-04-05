The Grady County Courthouse parking lot may soon be easier for visitors to navigate.
On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners approved a $3,798 quote from Native Striping & Services to make several improvements to the parking lot.
The lot currently shows evidence of wear and tear. Grady County Safety Director, Bobby Cantu said it has been a while since the area has been renovated.
Native Striping and Services will re-stripe 116 parking spaces, the fire lane, disabled parking, a walkway, directional arrows and install speed limit signs.
Cantu said Native Striping and Services will begin work on a Saturday. The exact date will be determined later.
Native Striping & Services, LLC is a Chickasha-based company that was founded in 2020.
