Grady County residents who need to get their COVID-19 booster, primary dose or a COVID-19 test may do so at the Grady County Health Department.
Earlier this month, the Grady County Health Department announced they are taking walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, walk-in appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Fridays, the available walk-in hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Those who prefer to make an appointment may schedule online at vaccinate.ok.gov.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit http://osdh.immytech.com.
The Grady County Health Department said all three COVID-19 vaccines are available, including the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 and up.
