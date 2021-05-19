When John Wood looked out at the gray sky on May 24, 2011, he thought he saw a large flock of birds coming from the west. Tornado debris wasn’t what he expected.
The owner of Next Door Liquor, which was then located in the 400 block of West Country Club Rd. in Chickasha, recently said he had the television on that day and heard that possible tornados were around Elgin and Rush Springs.
“I opened the door and looked out. The sky was overcast and I thought I saw birds coming. We have a lot of Starlings that swarm around here. It wasn’t birds. It was debris,” Wood said. “I ran to the back bathroom and heard glass breaking.”
Denise Coe, who was co-owner of the Pit Stop with Ken McCracken at the time, recently said that with the pending hazardous storm brewing that day, they had sent employees home and she left. The oil change business is also located in the 400 block of West Country Club Rd. and was a neighbor to the liquor store until Wood built a new building on West Stewart Drive.
McCracken stayed and recorded a video of the funnel lowering and he and Brad Uehles, an employee from Eduardo’s Café (at the time located across South 4th St. from the Pit Stop), taking cover in the oil change pit underneath the business as the tornado hit. The video was posted on YouTube by McCracken’s daughter and has been watched over 21,000 times. It can still be located on the social media platform by typing Tornado Footage Chickasha OK May 24, 2011.m4v in the search bar.
Uehles and McCracken can be heard on the video discussing the wind change directions and also something in the air.
“Look at that thing flying in the air,” Uehles is heard saying. “That ain’t a bird.”
“It’s coming down,” McCracken said of the funnel. “It’s right above us. It’s right above us. It’s time to go in,” he said, as the tornado warning sirens are heard going off in the video.
McCracken kept recording as he and Uehles hurried down the steps. The Pit Stop co-owner captured the devastating sounds of a building being demolished – glass breaking and debris falling and being tossed around.
“Stay calm. Stay down,” he is heard telling Uehles. “Once the eye gets past us, we’ll be all right.”
After the tornado passed, the next images on McCracken’s video show the utter destruction.
“It didn’t really hit me [what had happened] until we came up and looked around,” he said in an interview about six months after the tornado, which was around the time of the business reopening.
Fatality
Tragically, there was one death in the area from the tornado. Laron Short, 24, graduated in December 2010 from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) in Chickasha and was in the Watson Mobile Home Park when the tornado struck in the vicinity of South 4th St. and West Country Club Rd. She had been living in Melbourne, Australia, after graduation and had just returned and was reported to have been at her grandmother’s house at the mobile home park when the tornado hit.
“Unfortunately, there was one fatality,” said Chickasha Assistant Chief of Police G.G. Music, Jr., who was a lieutenant with the police force at the time and served as Incident Commander at the Watson Mobile Home Park during the aftermath of the 2011 tornado. He said the command center was a joint effort between the police station and the fire department due to the common goal.
“My shift had ended and before I got home the storms had started firing up,” Chief Music recently said. “I got my wife and sought shelter. I put my uniform back on and for the next, roughly, 36 hours I was on duty.”
He slept for a couple of hours on the floor in the dispatch office of the fire station.
“It was just chaos. We had lost virtually all communication,” he said. The telephone system was overwhelmed with people trying to call friends and family to check on their safety. Radios were also down and the officers had trouble even trying to get text messages through because of no open lines.
Amid the tragedy and chaos, Chief Music said the best thing about the whole incident was the outpouring of support from the community.
“Citizens brought things to the officers during search and recovery. Several church groups and individuals showed up with food and water. Somebody showed up with zip lock baggies with travel size toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant. You can’t even imagine the gratitude we felt,” he said.
Path of Destruction
The first siren was sounded by the Chickasha Emergency Management team at 4:52 p.m. on May 24, 2011. A “hook” had been seen on radar, which is a sign of tornado development. There had already been an intense cell move through town.
Steve Chapman, Chickasha Emergency Management Director, said, at the time, that there wasn’t any damage from the first cell.
“We thought we had dodged the bullet,” he said in a 2011 interview. “Then we saw the radar and saw a hook. We sounded the siren at 4:52. We then blew it again a second time at 5:09 to warn the vehicles that were still on the road.”
The second siren, 5:09 p.m., is the official time the tornado touched down and started a path of destruction through the south part of Chickasha and on east into the rural Friend Community.
Former Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) Deputy Director Paulette Nicholas was plotting damage locations on a map on her computer in between calls coming into the office. She said, at the time, the first report of damage to a home was roof damage and came from the area of 16th St. and Country Club Road.
Tamara Penn, who currently works at the Bronco Corner Shell Gas Station, 402 West Country Club Rd., said she remembers the tornado like it was yesterday. She said some of the initial damage started in an area where her sister lived on Fieldcrest Drive, which is southwest of Country Club Road and 16th St.
“It took out some fences and roofs from the townhouses and end houses in that area. I was in Friend at the time and we had eight people down in the cellar. I remember it was hot and I came up from the cellar to look out. I saw the tornado and went right back down,” Penn said.
From the Country Club Road and SW 16th St. area, damage was also reported at 9th St. and Country Club Road in the Sleepy Hollow housing addition. GMEC Director Dale Thompson said at the time that it appeared to him that the tornado first set down in the back of Watson Mobile Home Park.
The business area across the field from the mobile home community on Country Club Drive had severe damage (car wash and the Pit Stop) and then crossed Fourth St. (Highway 81). Wood believes the tornado lifted after hitting in the car wash area, as he recently said his damage included three-fourths of his windows knocked out and about a $100 in wine.
“What I was thinking about while taking cover in the bathroom was the $5,000 in wine I had just bought. I was open the next day, although there wasn’t any power. Both of my air conditioning units had been sucked off the roof. I ran business off of a battery powered calculator.”
Once across Fourth St., damage was reported at the former Johnson’s of Chickasha car lot, the former Western Sizzlin building, the Winds of Oak Ridge Apartments, Grand Assembly of God and the Chickasha Square Shopping Center. A home was damaged near the Washita River, where the OSU Research Station is located in east Chickasha. The storm crossed the river and headed toward the rural community of Friend.
In the county, 72 homes/businesses were confirmed destroyed, with another 46 reporting major damage and another 143 reporting minor damage for a total of 261. There were 21 barns and/or outbuildings destroyed in the county, along with another three reporting major damage and one other reporting minor damage for a total of 25. Those counts, totaling close to 300, didn’t include the City of Chickasha.
Not everyone rebuilt, but everyone picked up the shattered pieces in one way or another and continued on. Brian and Dana Hargus from the Friend area told an Express-Star reporter, at the time, that when the tornado hit, they were in New Mexico on vacation. Although they immediately headed home, there was not a quick way to return. Arriving home they found over 100 people, consisting of friends and family that had been and were continuing to diligently salvage all they could.
Ten years later, it’s still the stories of friends, families and communities rallying to support each other that outlasts the destruction.
