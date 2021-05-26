Grady County Relay for Life is trying some new things in 2021.
There will be food trucks, bingo at Canadian River Brewing Company, a photo booth and pictures with llamas.
There will also be local bands playing throughout the day, vendors, games, crafts, sand art and more.
The event will take place in downtown Chickasha from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. All cancer survivors, their loved ones and residents of all ages are invited to participate in the walk and take a seat in the big bouncy Relay chair.
The in-person Relay for Life event was canceled last year, but the Relay team hopes to build the event back up, Romelda Barboza, said. She said she hopes this year’s event will be a good launching pad and good for the community as well.
“We’d love to see everybody down there,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.