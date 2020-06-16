Registration open for Summer Art Camp at Chickasha Art Center

The Chickasha Art Center will be holding a Summer Art Camp for local youth later this month.
Students will explore several art mediums including drawing, painting, ceramics and “throwing on the wheel” techniques.
The art camp is for children who are at least six-years-old, up to teens.
Daily sessions will be held June 29 through July 3 and July 6 through July 10. Sessions take place from 9 a.m. to noon and class sizes are limited to 10 students per session.
Each session is $35. Payment is required before the session takes place. Those who want to enroll their child for a session may call or text Chickasha Art Center Director, Carrie Chavers at 405-574-6689.
Classes will be taught by Chavers and Sean Brown.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including social distancing and daily
sanitizing of the studio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.