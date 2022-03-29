Registration is open for two events that promote physical fitness on April 30 in Downtown Chickasha.
The 29th Annual Rotary Run will start off the day at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k and one-mile fun walk—costumes are encouraged. Participants can sign up as individuals or teams and opt to donate or fundraise for the Chickasha Rotary Club. Registration is available at https://www.raceentry.com/social-media/m-click/73019. Residents may also register the day of the race at 7 a.m. Rotary Run will start at the Rock Island Depot, located at 100 W. Chickasha Ave.
Shortly after, Open Streets will begin. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community event will encourage all forms of exercise.
Vendors from local civic groups, businesses and other organizations set up stations on Chickasha Ave. from the Rock Island Depot to 3rd St. The street is closed to traffic during the event. Each vendor will promote different kinds of exercise including but not limited to walking, jogging, bicycling and more.
Those who want to become a vendor can register at https://form.jotform.com/211185910703045?fbclid=IwAR1mV1WibK7zkjNRM5brEJItGJ37P5aUSzoSLWZksHbwsHRsUQwvRdiKO4. The registration deadline is April 11.
Open Streets, a Chickasha YMCA program, is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.