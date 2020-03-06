Registration open for Artscope 2020

The annual ArtScope day camp will be held June 8-19, 2020 and those interested are invited to register now to ensure your child’s place in this fun-filled and educational ‘Fine Arts’ camp sponsored by the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC).
The 2020 theme is ‘Once Upon A Time’. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of ArtScope providing an opportunity for students to experience ‘The Arts’.
ArtScope is a two-week, summer ‘Fine Arts’ day camp for children, eight to 12 years of age and is held on the USAO campus in Chickasha.
Campers will experience ‘The Arts’ through drawing, painting, sculpting, theatre, dance, and music experiences, as well as learn from a special presentation by a guest artist.
ArtScope enrollment is limited to 80 students for the all-day program which begins at 9am and ends at 4pm. Students bring a sack lunch each day.
Toward the end of camp, the students are excited to share their art projects, dance routines, a theatrical presentation and music with families, friends and the community at the ‘Showcase’.
Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee are the Co-Directors of ArtScope, and Ashley Martin will serve as the on-site assistant.
The ArtScope instructors have extensive experience as teaching and performing artists and include: Emily Hector Godwin – Dance; Allison Ledford Cofer, Amber Heilman and Adam Heilman – Visual Arts; Katie Davis – Theatre; and Landon Lewis – Music.
To avoid a $20 late fee, students are encouraged to register for camp before May 15.
The total fee for the two week camp is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit required with all registrations.
Financial Aid applications are available for those who are eligible and agree to attend camp every day. Applications must be postmarked by May 1. If funds are available after the deadline, all remaining applications and scholarships will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis after May 1.
A few scholarship funds may be available for students who might have difficulty attending camp without some financial assistance.
The ArtScope application is available online at www.chickashaarts.org. On the home page, click on ‘ArtScope’ at the top. The completed application may be submitted online with payment OR printed, completed and mailed with payment to CAAC.
Mail the application and the required $25 non-fundable deposit per student to ‘ArtScope’, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023. Full payment of $195 may be made with the completed application.
Contact Co-Directors Emily Hector Godwin (405) 222-0487 or Jeanie Lee (405) 574-4600, OR email them at artscopedirector@gmail.com (1) for questions about the camps; (2) to have an application and/or financial aid application emailed/mailed; or (3) to make a donation in support of ArtScope and the campers’ scholarship fund.
Photos from previous ArtScope camps may be viewed on Facebook at ArtScope, Chickasha Area Arts Council -- https://www.facebook.com/pg/artscopechickasha/photos.
Funding for ArtScope is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts and other faithful and generous community supporters.
ArtScope 2020 great way for children and youth to experience ‘The Arts’ from real artists and to learn how artists think and create while having fun! What a thoughtful and educational gift for a grandchild or someone very special.
ArtScope is an annual program of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
