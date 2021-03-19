The 23rd annual ArtScope day camp for eight to 12-year-olds is scheduled for June 7-18.
The camp will be held in the Grady County Fairgrounds Event Center in Chickasha.
Due to ongoing Covid19 concerns, the ArtScope staff will be taking precautions throughout camp to make sure campers are safe.
Register now to ensure a place in this fun-filled and educational ‘Fine Arts’ camp. Those who register before May 15 will avoid a $20 late fee.
ArtScope enrollment is limited to 80 students for this all-day program which begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Students are required to bring a sack lunch each day.
The 2021 ArtScope theme is ‘’Camp Out’. Campers will experience ‘The Arts’ based on this theme through Visual Arts, Dance, Music and Theatrical activities.
Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee are the Co-Directors of ArtScope, and Ashley Martin will serve as the On-Site Assistant.
The ArtScope instructors have extensive experience as teaching and performing artists and include: Emily Hector Godwin – Dance; Allison Cofer, Angela Moore, Kayla Stevens – Visual Arts; Landon Lewis – Music and
Jess Frizzell – Theatre.
The total fee for the two week camp is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit and is required with all registrations.
Scholarships for camp are limited and are due by May 1. Contact the Co-Directors for a financial aid application.
The ArtScope application can be found online at www.chickashaarts.org . On the home page, click on ‘ArtScope’.
The completed application may be submitted online with payment or printed, completed and mailed with payment to ‘ArtScope’.
Mail the application and payment (deposit of $25 or full payment of $195) to ‘ArtScope’, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Contact Co-Directors Emily Hector Godwin (405) 222-0487 or Jeanie Lee (405) 574-4600, OR email them at artscopedirector@gmail.com: (1) for questions about the camp; (2) to have an application emailed/mailed; (3) to inquire about scholarships; or (4) to make a financial donation in support of ArtScope and the campers’ Scholarship Fund.
Photos from previous ArtScope camps may be viewed on Facebook at ArtScope, Chickasha Area Arts Council -- https://www.facebook.com/pg/artscopechickasha/photos.
Funding and support for ArtScope 2021 are provided by the Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center, Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts and other faithful and generous community supporters.
ArtScope 2021 is a great way for children to experience ‘The Arts’ from real artists and to learn how artists think and create while having fun.
Supporting a child, grandchild or someone very special to attend ArtScope would be a very thoughtful and educational gift.
ArtScope is an annual program of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
